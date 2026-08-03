Pete Marovich for The New York Times.

Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine Strikes Russian Drone Development University, Wildberries Logistics Hub, Crimea in Overnight Raid

“Ukrainian drones struck targets across Russia and occupied Crimea, hitting a university in Belgorod reportedly involved in drone technology development, a major Wildberries logistics hub in Vladimir region, and several locations in Crimea, according to Russian and Ukrainian sources.

On Monday, drones attacked the Belgorod State Technological University (BSTU named after V.G. Shukhov), local outlet Pepel reported. Several strikes on the university grounds triggered a large fire, destroying one of the buildings.

The facility reportedly housed the development and testing of an automated drone control system based on the Russian-made ‘Milandr’ microprocessor.The university previously said the technology had civilian applications, including monitoring power lines, heating infrastructure, and aerial photography.”