Pete Marovich for The New York Times

Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine’s Fire Point starts to integrate European tech into missile defence system

“Ukrainian drone and missile maker Fire Point has secured agreements from over a dozen European defence companies to provide radar, guidance and other systems ​for the Freyja missile defence project, and is starting to integrate the various systems, its CEO has said.

Ukraine had urgently sought partners to develop a weapon capable of ‌stopping Russia’s ballistic missiles. The pan-European project was launched officially in Paris last month by 10 governments and 12 defence firms - including Eurosam, Leonardo, Thales and SAAB.

Kyiv currently relies on the U.S.-made Patriot system to down ballistic missiles that fly at several times the speed of sound, but global shortages of its interceptor missiles, exacerbated by the war in Iran, have left Ukraine exposed.”