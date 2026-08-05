Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 5, 2026. (Kostiantyn Liberov / Libkos / Getty Images)

Russia-Ukraine War

Trump Rejects Zelenskyy’s Patriot Request as Ukraine’s Air Defenses Missed All 28 Russian Missiles

“US President Donald Trump rejected a personal request from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for several hundred additional Patriot interceptor missiles, citing depleted American stockpiles and growing defense needs in the Middle East, the Financial Times reported on August 5. According to people familiar with the meeting, Zelenskyy raised the request during talks in the Oval Office on July 28. Trump reportedly made clear that Washington would not provide the missiles.

The US President told Zelenskyy that American stocks were limited and that the interceptors were needed to protect US facilities in the Middle East and Gulf states amid the war with Iran, the sources said.

The reported refusal has drawn renewed attention following Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine on August 5, when Ukrainian air defenses were unable to intercept any of the 28 missiles launched.”