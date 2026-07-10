Russia-Ukraine War

Major Russian oil refinery, oil infrastructure reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones

“Ukrainian forces continued their barrage of attacks against Russian oil infrastructure overnight on July 10, striking targets in multiple regions, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Ukraine’s military reportedly struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery in southern Russia overnight on July 10. Photos and videos posted to social media by local residents purport to show large, glowing flames rising from the refinery.

Located roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory in Krasnodar Krai, the refinery is among the largest in southern Russia, producing nearly 6.6 million tons of fuel annually.

The latest reported strikes marks at least the 17th time the refinery has been targeted by Ukrainian strikes. The last time the refinery was targeted was on June 2, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Although it was not immediately confirmed as to what weaponry was used in the reported strike, Ukrainian drones were reported flying over the region around the time of the strike.

Later into the morning hours, Russia’s Rostov Oblast was targeted in a wide-ranging attack on the region’s oil infrastructure.”