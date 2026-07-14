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The Middle East

Iran targets shipping in Strait of Hormuz amid continued US strikes

• “Strikes continue: The US military says it launched more strikes across a broad swath of Iran, with Iranian state media reporting explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas and the islands of Kish, Qeshm and Abu Musa. Tehran has continued to target US regional allies with missile and drone attacks.

• Ceasefire in tatters: Iran will deliver a ‘devastating response’ if US President Donald Trump goes through with his threat to attack suspected underground nuclear site Pickaxe Mountain, an Iranian source said. Trump has notified Congress that military action has resumed, and US Central Command said it will restart its naval blockade at 4 p.m. ET today.