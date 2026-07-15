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The Middle East

US launches new attacks on Iran as battle for control over Hormuz intensifies

• “New wave of attacks: US Central Command says it carried out strikes on Iran for 90 minutes this morning, as tensions flare over the critical Strait of Hormuz. The strikes followed attacks overnight, which Tehran said killed at least seven military personnel in the southeast of Iran.

• Threat to infrastructure: US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to bomb Iranian civilian infrastructure unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table. Global oil prices and US gas prices rose again this morning.

• Blockade underway: The US military says it has reimposed its naval blockade of ships going to and from Iranian ports. It also said Iran has struck seven commercial ships in the last week, leaving nearly a dozen crew members killed, missing or injured.”