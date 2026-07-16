The Middle East

Iran warns Strait of Hormuz is an ‘unbreakable red line’ as US expands strikes

• Iran’s threat: The Iranian military warned the Strait of Hormuz was an ‘unbreakable red line,’ after exchanges of fire with the US escalated. The military added it would destroy ‘all infrastructure throughout the region’ if President Donald Trump acted on this threat to attack Iranian infrastructure.

• Fifth day of strikes: The US military launched more waves of attacks on Iran on Wednesday, largely focused on the south but also penetrating deep into Iran. Trump is also weighing options to expand the US military operation, sources told CNN. Iran responded with more attacks on Gulf states.

• Blockade underway: The US military struck an empty oil tanker bound for Kharg Island, an economic lifeline for Tehran, marking the first vessel disabled since the naval blockade of Iranian ports went back into effect. As traffic in the waterway decreases, the oil market is facing the same squeeze that has taken millions of barrels offline per day since March.