The New York Times

The Middle East

Iran and US widen attacks as renewed conflict shows no sign of de-escalating

• “Attacks expand: Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan have come under Iranian fire, and Iran also claimed it targeted the US military in Bahrain, Oman and Syria. The fresh reprisals by Iran appear to be the largest in the region since talks with the US collapsed.

• Iran says US struck bridges: Several bridges in southern Iran were hit in the latest round of US strikes, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. Many of the bridges that it said were targeted were on routes connected to the city of Bandar Abbas, a coastal city on the Strait of Hormuz.

• Tehran’s warning on ports: Iran could target ‘a network of key ports’ in Gulf states in retaliation for multiple US attacks on a maritime control tower in the Iranian city of Chabahar, according to Fars.

• Oil prices rise: Global oil prices are on track to end the week higher as the conflict intensifies and the US-Iran agreement is in tatters.”