Vahid Salemi/AP

The Middle East

CNN Live: Third US service member killed in recent days, as US ramps up deadly strikes on Iran

• US troops killed: The US said an American service member was killed in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of a downed Iranian drone. A separate Iranian attack in Jordan left two US troops dead and one missing in action. The two service members killed were identified Monday morning by the Defense Department.

• Open to talks: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday night the US ‘remains open’ to talks despite the weekend’s violence, and an Iranian official said their side was similarly open to discussions. President Donald Trump said Iran was hit ‘very hard’ after the US completed nine consecutive nights of strikes.

• Gas prices rise: The average price US drivers pay for a gallon of gas hit $4 on Monday, as intensified fighting further disrupts oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The British maritime authority reported a vessel is on fire and adrift off the coast of Oman.