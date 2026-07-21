U.S, Central Command on X

The Middle East

CNN Live: Hormuz shipping attacks intensify, as Pentagon says nearly 100 US troops injured in last two weeks

• US injuries: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will appear before lawmakers in Congress today for the first time since the escalation of the US-Iran conflict. Nearly 100 US service members have suffered some level of injury since July 7, said the Pentagon, which has been slow to disclose non-fatal attacks.

• Conflict expands: The US military said it completed more strikes against Iran late Monday, the Jordanian army said its air defense systems today intercepted and shot down three Iranian missiles and the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen has declared a maritime blockade on Saudi shipping, in a move that could threaten global oil supplies.

• Attacks on shipping: A tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman, causing the crew to abandon ship, and two other vessels were also struck, according to the UK’s maritime authority. Daily traffic has consistently dropped since the collapse of the ceasefire.