Maj. Gen. Mykhailo Drapatyi New Commander of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service, via Reuters

Russia-Ukraine War

WSJ: Ukraine’s Battle-Tested Drone Boats to Be Made in U.S. for the First Time

“An American manufacturer will for the first time begin producing drone boats designed and battle-tested by Ukraine as the Pentagon seeks to expand its arsenal of autonomous weapons.

The deal has been struck as the U.S. begins to use sea drones in combat after years of testing and development. American drone boats attacked an Iranian submarine and ship facility at a naval base located on the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month in a kamikaze mission.”