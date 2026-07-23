Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (front right) attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (front left) on July 23. AFP

Russia-Ukraine War

No Breakthroughs, Little Optimism As Rubio, Lavrov Meet On Ukraine War

“The top US and Russian diplomats met in a new push to find an end to Moscow’s more-than-four-year-old war on Ukraine, but both sides signaled no new breakthroughs or cause for optimism. The July 23 meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov came with US-efforts to broker a peace deal frozen as the Trump administration shifts focus to the Iran war, and the Kremlin shows no sign of softening its maximalist war demands.

Following their meeting, which lasted just 35 minutes, Rubio described the talks as ‘good’ and ‘frank’ but said fresh proposals would be needed after previous peace ideas failed. He declined to disclose details. ‘The United States...is prepared to play a constructive role in bringing about an end to a senseless war,’ Rubio said when pressed by RFE/RL. Asked whether the meeting had produced any breakthrough, Rubio dismissed expectations of rapid progress. ‘You think we settled the war in Ukraine in our 30 minutes here in Asia? That’s not the way it works,’ he said.

Asked later by RFE/RL about when Russia will stop the war, Lavrov appeared to either ignore the question or not hear it.”