A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on July 16. Stringer/Reuters

Russia-Ukraine War

Russian ballistic missile strikes Kyiv arms exhibition, killing at least 10, injuring 100

“At least ten people have been killed and more than 100 other injured after a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv hit an arms exhibition taking place in the capital on July 24. Presidential advisor Serhii ‘Flash’ Beskrestnov told the Kyiv Independent the event was taking place at a training ground near Kyiv located along the Zhytomyr highway, adding there were ‘injured and killed.’

President Volodymyr Zelensky later said on social media that at least six people were killed and ‘dozens’ more injured. He did not specify where the attack took place or what kind of event was happening at the time. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko later revised the toll to at least ten dead and ‘more than 100 injured.’

The Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry said in a post on social media that ‘an enemy missile strike occurred in the Kyiv region at a location where representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry were present.’”