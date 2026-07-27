Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russia-Ukraine War

Putin claims Ukraine will lose western lands and “everyone in Ukraine has fallen out with each other”

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has told his military that Ukraine will lose its western lands sooner or later, that left-bank Ukraine has always been considered part of Russia, and that everyone in Ukraine today has ‘fallen out with each other’. Putin spoke on Sunday at a meeting with Russian Navy personnel, as reported by the Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS.

Putin claimed, as usual, that ‘there is no aggression whatsoever on Russia’s part’ and that the Russians had been ‘forced to launch the SMO in an attempt to end the hostilities that had already been started by the Western side and the Kyiv regime’. The Russians refer to their unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine as ‘the special military operation’ (SMO).

The Russian ruler also falsely claimed that Ukraine’s west had been a gift from Joseph Stalin, but that he had ‘given’ these lands not to Ukraine, but ‘within the framework of a single state’.

‘I’m certain, by the way, that sooner or later Ukraine will lose these western lands. And what used to belong to Poland, Hungary, Romania will sooner or later – maybe not tomorrow, not the day after, in a year or two, 10 years, or 15 – but everything will historically fall back into place.’

Putin did not explain why Ukraine should lose its western territories. He also called Russia – the aggressor state that is killing people in Ukraine and destroying its cities – the sole guarantor of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

‘There was only one guarantor of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and that was Russia. But they deemed it necessary, possible and beneficial for themselves to declare Russia their enemy, and Russians not a titular nation in Ukraine, which is complete nonsense and rubbish.’

‘As part of his pseudo-historical digression, Putin also claimed that “historically, Ukraine was always divided into left-bank and right-bank – the left bank was always considered not just oriented towards Russia, but part of Russia’. He asserted that Lenin had given Donbas not to Russia but to Ukraine, and that now the aggressor state ‘has to put everything back on a normal historical course’.

Putin also claimed that the war against Ukraine will end sooner or later, with ‘the enemy defeated and Russia victorious’. He also tried to convince his military audience that everyone in Ukraine has ‘clashed and fallen out with each other like spiders in a jar, dividing up the money they have stolen from the Ukrainian people or are stealing from their Western sponsors, dividing it up and destroying each other, fleeing abroad, hiding, coming back again – what kind of unity is that?’”