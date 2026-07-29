Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks with Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and James Risch (R-Idaho) as he arrives for a meeting at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026. | Francis Chung/POLITICO

Russia-Ukraine War

Momentum shifts for Zelenskyy in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pulled off a feat Tuesday that seemed impossible a year ago: convincing Washington that Kyiv can win the war. Unlike Zelenskyy’s tortured Oval Office visit in February 2025, he left a meeting with President Donald Trump in high spirits. And he capped off the trip with another victory, watching the Senate overwhelmingly vote to advance new sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil.