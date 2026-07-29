July 29, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Russia-Ukraine War
Momentum shifts for Zelenskyy in Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pulled off a feat Tuesday that seemed impossible a year ago: convincing Washington that Kyiv can win the war. Unlike Zelenskyy’s tortured Oval Office visit in February 2025, he left a meeting with President Donald Trump in high spirits. And he capped off the trip with another victory, watching the Senate overwhelmingly vote to advance new sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil.