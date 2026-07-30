Russia-Ukraine War

Three children among eight dead in Russian strikes on Ukraine, officials say

“Eight people, including two boys and a girl, have died during a Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, according to local officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 70 missiles and over 280 drones at the country overnight. The worst attack was near Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih. Dozens of ‘ordinary homes, civilian businesses and infrastructure facilities’ were destroyed or damaged in the attack, he added.

The attack comes after Zelensky met US President Donald Trump in Washington DC this week to urge the US to grant Ukraine a licence to produce Patriot interceptor missiles, which he says are crucial to the country’s defence.

A six-year-old girl and two boys, aged 11 and 17, were among six killed when a Russian ballistic missile hit the Ukrainian village of Radushne, a few kilometres from Kryvyi Rih, local defence council chief Oleksandr Vilkul said.”