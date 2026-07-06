Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s largest oil refinery in Omsk

Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s largest oil refinery after traveling 3,000 km to Omsk

“On 6 July, Deep Strike units of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) successfully hit Russia’s largest oil refinery, located in the city of Omsk. This was the first time the facility had been hit by Ukrainian UAVs.

The drones launched by the SOF travelled up to 3,000 km to reach the target. This was the deepest long-range strike on Russia’s territory since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Critical equipment at the refinery was hit, including the ELOU-AVT-11 primary oil refining unit. This is the most important part of the facility. Without primary processing, all other units simply have no feedstock.

The Omsk oil refinery is the largest in Russia. Its design capacity is about 21 million tonnes of oil per year.”