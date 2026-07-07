NYT:President Donald Trump meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday. Doug Mills/The New York Times

Russia-Ukraine War

Dozens of Ukrainian drones target Moscow, mayor says, as Zelenskyy vows more strikes

“Ukraine launched more than 400 drones into Russia overnight in its latest wave of long-range strikes, according to authorities in Moscow, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to expand such attacks as a means to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces downed at least 452 Ukrainian drones overnight. The craft, the ministry said on Telegram, were intercepted over 16 Russian regions -- including Moscow -- plus over Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as over both the Azov and Black seas.

At least 43 drones were downed while flying toward Moscow, the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a series of posts to Telegram.