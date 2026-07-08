President Trump at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday. Doug Mills/The New York Times

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia’s largest oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say

“Omsk oil refinery, Russia’s largest, ​has halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said ‌on Tuesday. Monday’s strike on the refinery, deep in Siberia, was one of Ukraine’s longest-range attacks of the conflict, now well into its fifth year. The halt in operations at the plant, which is ​Russia’s top producer of petrol, is likely to exacerbate fuel shortages across ​the country.

‘Facilities at the Omsk oil refinery were damaged as a ⁠result of (Monday’s) attack. No plant personnel were injured,’ Anatoly Seryshev, President Vladimir Putin’s ​representative in Siberia, said in a statement on Tuesday. ‘Damage assessment is currently under way, and ​competent services have organized restoration work,’Seryshev said, without spelling out how the refinery’s operations were affected.

Gazprom Neft, which owns the refinery, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.”