July 8, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Russia-Ukraine War
Russia’s largest oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say
“Omsk oil refinery, Russia’s largest, has halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said on Tuesday. Monday’s strike on the refinery, deep in Siberia, was one of Ukraine’s longest-range attacks of the conflict, now well into its fifth year. The halt in operations at the plant, which is Russia’s top producer of petrol, is likely to exacerbate fuel shortages across the country.
‘Facilities at the Omsk oil refinery were damaged as a result of (Monday’s) attack. No plant personnel were injured,’ Anatoly Seryshev, President Vladimir Putin’s representative in Siberia, said in a statement on Tuesday. ‘Damage assessment is currently under way, and competent services have organized restoration work,’Seryshev said, without spelling out how the refinery’s operations were affected.
Gazprom Neft, which owns the refinery, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.”