Foreign Office by Michael Weiss

Foreign Office by Michael Weiss

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe to Foreign Office?

Subscribe to get full access to Michael Weiss’s newsletter and publication archives. Posts will include Michael’s latest articles, investigations and essays, plus short write-ups and scans of archival or historical items relevant to his forthcoming history of the GRU.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Foreign Office by Michael Weiss

A collection of articles, essays and investigations by Michael Weiss, author of the New York Times Bestseller ISIS: Inside the Army of Terror and the forthcoming Trouble with the Neighbors: A History of Russia's Most Secretive Spy Agency

People

© 2026 Michael Weiss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture