Foreign Office by Michael Weiss
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July 31, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 31
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
12
July 30, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 30
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
12
1
1
July 29, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 29
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
19
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1
July 28, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 28
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
10
1
July 27, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 27
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
19
1
July 24, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 24
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
16
1
July 23, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 23
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
16
2
July 22, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 22
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
14
July 21, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 21
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
21
2
July 20, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 20
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
15
July 17, 2026: Foreign Office News Round-Up
What you need to know today.
Jul 17
•
Foreign Office by M.Weiss
22
The Marketization of Russian Intelligence
How the GRU outsourced sabotage to criminals, gig-workers, and middlemen
Jul 16
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Foreign Office by M.Weiss
34
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